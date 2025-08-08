Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 214,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 105,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 21.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$37.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Also, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$342,520.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,859,500 shares of company stock valued at $402,621. 107.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

