Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.4%.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.14 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

