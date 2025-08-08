NS Partners Ltd Purchases 324 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,616,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $50,577,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.74.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

