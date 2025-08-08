NS Partners Ltd Increases Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1,190.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 87,532 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 351.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

RYAAY opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. Research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.534 dividend. This is an increase from Ryanair’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

