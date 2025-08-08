NS Partners Ltd Has $29.43 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1%

ZTS opened at $148.11 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.94.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

