NS Partners Ltd Has $16.26 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 62.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.24.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9%

Crown Castle stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.83%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

