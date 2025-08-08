NS Partners Ltd Buys 1,248,200 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 754.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,200 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,320,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,735,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,788,000 after buying an additional 1,448,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE:YMM opened at $11.63 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on YMM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.