NS Partners Ltd Acquires 654 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 57.1% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $779.34 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $823.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $849.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.74%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.86.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

