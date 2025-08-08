Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 121.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,090,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,477,000 after acquiring an additional 125,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $587.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $520.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.35. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $594.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

