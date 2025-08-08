Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL) Short Interest Update

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,990,000 shares, agrowthof63.1% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Northann Price Performance
Northann stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.08. Northann has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.
Northann Company Profile
