Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL) Short Interest Update

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Northann Price Performance

Northann stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.08. Northann has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Northann Company Profile

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

