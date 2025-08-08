NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in NIKE were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.