Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,065,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,732,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.9%

Amphenol stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

