Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up about 1.2% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 141,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 424,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $162.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $126.08 and a 12-month high of $167.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.51.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

