Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 268 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,048 shares of company stock worth $4,101,083 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $266.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.29 and a 1 year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

