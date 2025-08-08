Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 418 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 178,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,434,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Zoetis by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 477,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after buying an additional 168,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,663,000 after buying an additional 290,548 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Canyon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

