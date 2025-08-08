Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 178 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after buying an additional 1,632,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after purchasing an additional 960,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,855,000 after purchasing an additional 728,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,725,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,590,000 after purchasing an additional 595,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,883,000 after purchasing an additional 424,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $350.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.71 and a 200 day moving average of $348.03. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

