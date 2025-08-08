News Corporation (NWS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 on October 8th

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

News has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect News to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NWS stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. News has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that News will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

