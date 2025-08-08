NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NAMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of -0.02. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 259.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.78%. On average, analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James N. Topper acquired 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $167,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,022,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,931,983.50. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas F. Kling sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $1,929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,760. This represents a 69.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,364 shares of company stock worth $236,839 and sold 198,612 shares worth $4,025,887. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $3,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

