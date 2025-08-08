Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann Sells 685 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spencer Adam Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22.

On Monday, June 2nd, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total value of $3,151,553.67.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,180.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,091.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $616.02 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 76,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

