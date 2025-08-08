Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP) to Distribute Special Dividend of $3.10 on September 3rd

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 3.10 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLOP opened at $33.42 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $494.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

