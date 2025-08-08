NBW Capital LLC Sells 8,607 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,258 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $66,318,000 after buying an additional 56,962 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $1,766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,089 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $213,469,000 after buying an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $2,469,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,133.56. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,735,788.53. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,124 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2%

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EA opened at $162.75 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.