NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.
MDY opened at $571.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.27.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
