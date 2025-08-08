NBW Capital LLC Purchases 70,924 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 70,924 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NGL stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $971.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

