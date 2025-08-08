NBW Capital LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 79.0% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,576,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after buying an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fox Factory by 6,413.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,480 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $19,252,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 343,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 821,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 261,140 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $30.10 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $374.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.01 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.