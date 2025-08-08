NBW Capital LLC Buys Shares of 74,578 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.9% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

