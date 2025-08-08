NBW Capital LLC Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $160,747,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.