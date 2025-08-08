National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153,906 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $437,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

