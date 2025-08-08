National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 110.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 844,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,598 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $151,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after buying an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after buying an additional 1,132,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,831,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,006,000 after acquiring an additional 745,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,062,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,819,000 after acquiring an additional 288,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.91 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $169.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average is $185.13.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.