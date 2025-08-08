National Bank of Canada FI Has $223.59 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681,364 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.36% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $223,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.93 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

