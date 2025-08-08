National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 435,881 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 435,881 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $255,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $223.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.76. The company has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.73.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

