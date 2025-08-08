Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Buys £11,700 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing acquired 15,000 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,734.27).

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Naked Wines alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, Jack Pailing sold 120,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13), for a total transaction of £100,800 ($135,556.75).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Jack Pailing sold 10,125 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £9,517.50 ($12,799.22).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Jack Pailing sold 11,082 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £9,973.80 ($13,412.86).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Jack Pailing sold 7,050 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £6,627 ($8,912.05).

On Monday, June 9th, Jack Pailing sold 6,125 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £5,635 ($7,578.00).

On Monday, May 19th, Jack Pailing bought 30,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($32,275.42).

Naked Wines Stock Down 2.5%

Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Naked Wines plc has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.73. The company has a market capitalization of £56.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines ( LON:WINE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. Naked Wines had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Naked Wines plc will post 1.4166456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.