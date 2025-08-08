Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Humana by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,185,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.62.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $255.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.21 and its 200 day moving average is $254.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $382.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.96 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

