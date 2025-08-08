Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,800,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,251 shares of company stock worth $11,672,602. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $154.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.62.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

