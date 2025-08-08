Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.80 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

LON MGAM opened at GBX 197 ($2.65) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.50 ($4.36). The stock has a market cap of £555.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGAM. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Advanced Materials

In other news, insider Damien Caby sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.85), for a total value of £31,833.92 ($42,810.54). Also, insider Pete Raby sold 52,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.88), for a total value of £112,536.18 ($151,339.67). Insiders sold a total of 93,951 shares of company stock valued at $20,022,786 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

