Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 58.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.40 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

