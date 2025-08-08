Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $124,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,976 shares of company stock worth $693,765. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

