Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,560 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $87,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,417,000 after buying an additional 581,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483,873 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,662,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,277,000 after acquiring an additional 653,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exelon by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,777,000 after purchasing an additional 106,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

