Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,638 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $93,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in American International Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

