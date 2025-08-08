Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.110-1.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8 billion-$12.8 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CLSA raised Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.
View Our Latest Report on MITEY
Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Estate
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- D-Wave Delivers Growth Shock—Investors Eye Quantum Future
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.