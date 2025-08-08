Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.110-1.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8 billion-$12.8 billion.

Separately, CLSA raised Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Shares of MITEY stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.23. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

