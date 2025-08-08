Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Head-To-Head Survey

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A 3.19% 3.08% Kinross Gold 25.18% 20.04% 13.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Minco Capital and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Minco Capital and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kinross Gold 0 2 6 2 3.00

Kinross Gold has a consensus price target of $20.0714, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Kinross Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minco Capital and Kinross Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$290,000.00 $0.01 3.49 Kinross Gold $5.15 billion 4.44 $948.80 million $1.24 15.14

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Minco Capital on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

