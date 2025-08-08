Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on August 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Meta Platforms stock on July 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/29/2025.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $761.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $784.75.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $393,054.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,049.68. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.67, for a total transaction of $12,181,113.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,024 shares of company stock valued at $188,466,159. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 1,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, STF Management LP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

