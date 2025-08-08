MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$48.31 and last traded at C$44.46, with a volume of 863491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDA. Desjardins raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$42.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$33.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MDA Space from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total value of C$957,840.00. Also, Senior Officer Minda Marie Suchan sold 40,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$1,225,608.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,768. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

