Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.8% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,303,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,313,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50,438.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 981,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,807,000 after purchasing an additional 979,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,603 shares of company stock worth $20,265,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $561.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $451.03 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.33.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

