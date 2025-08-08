Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,737 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $142.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average of $128.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

Read Our Latest Report on KKR

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,281,394 shares of company stock worth $618,358,033 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.