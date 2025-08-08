Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,868,000. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $15,307,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%

BLK stock opened at $1,113.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,131.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,052.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $984.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

