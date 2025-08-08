Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Reduced by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MMC stock opened at $203.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.32 and a 200-day moving average of $223.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.27 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

