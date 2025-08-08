MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $237.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.11.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $184.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.80. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $182.99 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 992.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

