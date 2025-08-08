Lithium Stocks To Follow Now – August 7th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, QuantumScape, SolarEdge Technologies, Rio Tinto, Eos Energy Enterprises, and Aspen Aerogels are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the discovery, extraction, processing and supply of lithium—a key metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electronics and energy‐storage systems. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing demand for lithium driven by the shift toward clean energy and electrification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.60. 7,471,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,803,068. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $454.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.63.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 24,615,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,477,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 4.43. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SEDG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 7,549,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,122. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.71. 1,476,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,143. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,711,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,513. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,822,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,663. The stock has a market cap of $622.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.22. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $33.15.

