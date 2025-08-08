Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $108.00.

LNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 target price on Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Down 14.4%

Shares of LNW opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.10% and a net margin of 10.89%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,213 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 56.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,174,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 425,202 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 463.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.