LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,541 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

